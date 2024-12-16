Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh Congress staged a protest on Monday against the BJP-led state government, accusing it of failing to fulfil the promises made during the assembly polls within its first year in office.

The protest, organised at Jawahar Chowk in the state capital, was initially planned as a march to gherao the state assembly. However, the plan was abandoned, and the protest concluded with speeches at the chowk.

Also Read | Open Networks Can Generate Annual Economic Impact of INR 67,000 Crore in India’s Mobility Sector, Drive Inclusive Growth: ONDC.

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari said, "Today, we protested against the state government for failing to fulfil the promises made during the assembly polls. The government has neither provided proper MSPs (Minimum Support Prices) for crops, nor Rs 3,000 monthly to beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana, nor jobs for the state's youth."

In a post on X, Patwari added that every section of the state, including farmers, women, tribal communities, and youth, was demanding accountability from the government.

Also Read | 'Mahila Adalat' Held by AAP in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP-Led Centre of Failing To Ensure Women's Safety (Watch Video).

"Every section of Madhya Pradesh--farmers, women, tribals, Dalits, and youth--is on the streets today to demand accountability for the past year from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Give us an answer," Patwari wrote on X.

Ahead of the protest, Patwari spoke to ANI about the first year of the Mohan Yadav-led government, describing it as "Ek saal bemisaal" (an unmatched year) in terms of loans, crimes, commissions, unfulfilled promises to farmers, and the neglect of youth's futures.

"'Ek saal bemisaal' in loans, crimes, commissions, rapes, unfulfilled promises to farmers, and the way CM Mohan Yadav has pushed the future of the youth into darkness. When I took over as state Congress chief, I vowed to fulfil the responsibilities of the Opposition with honesty," Patwari stated.

He added, "We will compel the BJP to deliver on their poll promises, including MSPs for wheat, paddy, and soybean. Otherwise, we will take to the streets against the state government. One year of Mohan Yadav's tenure has passed, and we are fulfilling our honest responsibility as the Opposition. The BJP should not forget the promises it made, even as Mohan Yadav continues as Chief Minister."

Meanwhile, MP minister Vishwas Sarang criticised the Congress, accusing the party of being divided and staging protests out of internal rivalry.

"The people of Madhya Pradesh have assigned Congress the role of Opposition. They should use the assembly to discuss positive issues that benefit the state. Instead, a Congress divided into factions is protesting to protect their positions. What is the purpose of their gherao? Is it because the state has attracted crores in investment over the past year, because crores of women are benefitting from the Ladli Behna Yojana, or because public welfare schemes are reaching the people?" Sarang questioned.

He also attacked the Congress over its unfulfilled promise of waiving farmers' loans, saying, "Congress promised to waive loans of up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers. Did they waive any loans? If Congress cared so much about farmers, why wasn't this addressed during the 15-month Kamal Nath-led government in the state?". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)