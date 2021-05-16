Bhopal, May 16 (PTI) The coronavirus-induced curfew in Bhopal and Berasia town in Madhya Pradesh was on Sunday extended till May 24 by Collector Avinash Lavaniya, an official said.

The corona curfew, which was supposed to end at 6am on May 17, has earlier been given multiple week-long extensions since April 12.

Essential services and emergency travel are exempted from the ambit of the curfew, he added.

The COVID-19 caseload in Bhopal, as on Saturday, was 1,12,226, including 838 deaths, the official said.

