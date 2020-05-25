India News | MP COVID-19 Cases Rise by 194 to 6,859; Death Toll 300

Bhopal, May 25 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 194 new COVID-19 cases, including 56 from the worst-hit Indore, and 10 deaths, taking the total case count to 6,859 and fatalities to 300, Health officials said.

While three deaths were reported from Bhopal, two fatalities each were reported from Indore and Mandsaur, and one each in Gwalior, Ujjain and Umaria.

Also Read | Telangana Reports 66 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 25, 2020.

Umaria district, with a sizable tribal population, recorded its first COVID-19 death.

A total of 3,571 persons have recovered from the infection in the state so far which now has a total of 2,988 active cases.

Also Read | China Plans to Evacuate Citizens From India Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases, Border Dispute.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district, went up by 56 in the day to 3,064.

Bhopal reported 30 new cases, taking the number of the infected patients to 1,271 in the state capital.

With three deaths in Bhopal, the toll in the state capital has risen to 48, the state Health bulletin said.

With two more deaths in Indore, the number of fatalities mounted to 116, the highest in the state.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 6,859, active cases 2,988, new cases 194, deaths 300, recovered cases 3,571, total number of people tested 1,38,584

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)