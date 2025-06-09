Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): As COVID-19 cases are rising across the country, Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district also saw a surge in the number of people infected with it, a senior official said on Monday.

There are a total of six active cases reported in the district so far, including three doctors, prompting health and district administration officials to remain on high alert

Also Read | Gwalior: Cops Foil Woman’s Suicide Bid As She Sits on Railway Tracks With Her Minor Son To End Their Lives After Being Insulted by Husband in Front of Family.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Sachin Srivastava told ANI, "There are six COVID-positive individuals in Gwalior district and are all in home isolation, having no major symptoms. Among the six, three are doctors, one GR and two post-graduate (PG) students, residents of Gwalior. The remaining three patients have a travel history. One of the individuals who tested positive for Covid recently came from Badrinath."

He was suffering from fever, cold and cough, got himself tested and then found positive. On Monday, the health department team collected a sample of the entire family and also gathered the travel history of all the individuals in the family, he added.

Also Read | Dhiman Chakma Arrested: Odisha IAS Officer Caught Red-Handed for INR 10 Lakh Bribe Sent to Judicial Custody; INR 47 Lakh in Cash Recovered From His House (Watch Video).

"Currently, we are in alert mode in view of COVID-19 arrangements. Oxygen cylinders have been made available at all the hospitals and we have also performed the mock drill of the oxygen plant recently. We have also prepared some wards for Covid-19 patients and reserved the bed as well," Srivastava said.

As of now, serious COVID patients have not been reported, so their admission to the hospital is not required. However, if serious patients are reported, then beds will be arranged, he said.

The CMHO further appealed to avoid visiting the crowded areas, follow the guidelines that were followed during the earlier Corona period, and keep using masks and sanitisers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)