Jabalpur (MP), Sep 4 (PTI)A 64-year-old COVID-19 patient allegedly committed suicide on Friday by jumping off the second floor of a hospital in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

He was undergoing treatment for the infection in the super specialty wing of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College and Hospital, Garha police station Inspector Rakesh Tiwari said.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Responds to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's ‘Strict-Action’ Remark, Says 'From PoK to Taliban in One Day'.

"He was admitted five days ago. He jumped out of a window without grills and died instantly," Tiwari said.

District Collector K Sharma said a team of senior officials and a psychiatrist would investigate the incident.

Also Read | Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus, Enjoy 20 5G Smartphones With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

He said the MP Public Works Department was in the process of installing grills on windows at the facility. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)