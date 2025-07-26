Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): With the arrest of three more persons, the Crime Branch has nabbed seven accused so far within a month in the recent Bhopal MDMA Drug case, a senior police official said on Saturday.

The state police is running a 15-day statewide anti-drug awareness campaign, 'Nashe Se Doori - Hai Zaroori', from July 15, aiming to make the public aware of drug abuse, and continuously taking action to curb the supply and use of narcotic substances.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP, Crime Branch) Shailendra Singh Chauhan said, "Crime Branch Bhopal is continuously taking action in relation to the drug cases under the supervision of Police headquarters and DGP as part of 'Nashe Se Doori Hai Zaroori' campaign. In the recent action against MDMA drugs, while interrogating the arrested accused (Shawar Ahmed and Yasin Ahmed), we received some leads and arrested three more accused."

These accused work as drug peddlers. These three accused have been arrested and are being interrogated, the officer said.

He added, "We have also found some connections out of the state, from where these accused used to supply or buy the contraband. We are investigating the matter, and we hope more facts will be revealed in further investigation."

The Officer further said that the crime branch team took one of the accused (Yasin Ahmed) to Rajasthan to probe the drug supply chain. The team received some evidence that is being developed, and they hoped to obtain some satisfactory leads from it.

"We are continuously taking action against people who are connected with the case, be it a social media connection with the accused, a phone conversation or snapped together with the accused. Questioning is being done continuously, and whoever is found guilty, action will be taken against them," he said.

He further highlighted that the Crime Branch team is thoroughly interrogating and investigating the case, and no accused would be spared in any way. If any evidence is found or drugs are seized from anyone, then strict action will be taken against them.

"We have arrested four people previously and three more accused were arrested today. These three accused have been identified in the investigation of the same drug case. In this way, we have arrested about seven accused so far within a month. Based on the interrogation of these accused, further action will be taken continuously against the narcotic substances," he added.(ANI)

