Hyderabad, July 26: In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old man stabbed his estranged wife to death during his grandniece's birthday party in Hyderabad’s Abdullapurmet. The brutal attack happened just moments before the cake-cutting ceremony, leaving guests and children horrified. The victim, 35-year-old S Sammakka, had recently separated from her husband due to ongoing marital issues. Srinu, the accused, suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed her multiple times in the neck.

According to an NDTV report, the incident took place at the residence of Srinu’s niece, Rajeswari, where a small gathering had assembled to celebrate her 14-year-old daughter’s birthday. Sammakka had been invited to the party despite her recent separation from Srinu and was seen recording the event on her mobile phone just before the attack. Eyewitnesses recalled hearing Srinu shout accusations of infidelity as he stabbed her multiple times in the neck, causing Sammakka to collapse and die instantly. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Steals Cardamom Packets by Stuffing Them Into His Underwear at D-Mart in Sanathnagar, Act Caught on Camera; Arrested After 2nd Attempt Busted.

Following the attack, panic spread among the guests, including children, as Srinu brandished the knife and threatened those who tried to intervene. He managed to flee the scene on a motorcycle, but the police quickly launched a manhunt. Srinu was arrested the next day in Hayathnagar, where he was taken into custody. Authorities have seized Sammakka’s mobile phone, which reportedly captured the horrifying moment of the assault. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Finds Skeleton After He Enters Abandoned House in Nampally To Fetch Cricket Ball.

Police investigations, as reported by the Times of India, revealed a history of marital discord between the couple. Srinu suspected Sammakka of having an illicit relationship, which fueled his violent outburst. Sammakka was Srinu’s second wife, and he had children with both her and his chronically ill first wife. The case remains under investigation, with police preparing for further legal proceedings.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

