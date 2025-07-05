Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): A culvert on a state highway connecting Narsinghpur to Narmadapuram collapsed following the heavy rainfall over the past 2-3 days in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district, officials said on Saturday.

The culvert was built over Sukhchain river near Bandesur village in Gadarwara subdivision of Narsinghpur district.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Congress Distribute Sanitary Pads Featuring Rahul Gandhi’s Image to Women in Bihar? Congress Debunks Fake Video Going Viral on Social Media.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP, Gadarwara) Ratnesh Mishra told ANI that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) have been informed about the incident.

"Due to heavy rain for 2-3 days, this culvert has been damaged, and it has collapsed into the ground. As soon as the information was received, the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police (SP, Narsinghpur) gave the information to NHAI and the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation for the repair work," Mishra said.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Police Arrest Man for Killing His Friend by Pushing Him From Building Following Argument Over Missing Mobile Phone.

He added that the administration had taken immediate steps to divert traffic and ensure public safety.

"We have diverted all the vehicles. Heavy vehicles arriving from the Gadarwara side have been diverted from Paloha Tiraha towards Tendukheda. Additionally, the Kareli police have also placed diversion points to prevent vehicle movement in this area. Alternatively, banners are also being put up, stoppers are being placed, and we will also deploy the staff," the officer said.

He further added that they also informed everyone that if there is a situation of waterlogging or a chance of another bridge collapse, they should alert the administration. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)