Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): At least 14 deaths have been reported due to the alleged consumption of a cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, said an official on Sunday.

Apart from these 14 deaths, eight children have been admitted to Chhindwara's Nagpur hospital.

Speaking to ANI, Additional District Magistrate of Chhindwara, Dhirendra Singh, stated that a drug controller team has been formed and is conducting raids at various locations in Chhindwara and nearby districts to seize the banned cough syrup.

He added that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed and is heading to Tamil Nadu for investigation in the case.

"14 deaths have been reported to us. Compensation has been approved for it, and the amount has reached their account. 8 children of Chhindwara are admitted to a hospital. A team has been constituted at the administration level to monitor them. Doctors and the Executive Magistrate are part of that team. The Drug Controller has formed a team. Raids are being conducted for the search for banned cough syrup in the Chhindwara and nearby districts, and it is being seized. SIT has also been formed, and it is heading to Tamil Nadu for investigation," ADM Dhirendra Singh said.

The police have registered a case against Dr Pradeep Soni, the doctor who prescribed the syrup. The manufacturing company of the syrup, Sresan Pharmaceuticals of Tamil Nadu, had also been booked as a prime accused in the case, according to the officials.

As per the instructions of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, paediatrician Dr Pradeep Soni, posted in Parasia, Chhindwara district, has been suspended with immediate effect following reports of infant deaths.

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a complete ban on the sale of the cough Syrup across the state after children's deaths due to kidney failure.

Earlier today, Congress workers held protests in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and Rajasthan's Jaipur over the death of children after allegedly consuming cough syrup.

In Madhya Pradesh, Congress workers protested against Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla, demanding his resignation. Protesters were seen with posters and banners featuring the slogans "Rajendra Shukla sharam karo, istefaa do" and "Masoom bacche ki maut ke saudagar zimmedari lo". (ANI)

