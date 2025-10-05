School Assembly News Headlines Today, 6 October 2025: Reading news headlines during morning assemblies plays an important role in shaping students’ awareness, discipline, and confidence. These breaking news headlines form a key part of school life, offering a space where students come together for prayers, announcements, and updates on what’s happening in India and around the world. By sharing national, international, sports, business, and entertainment news, schools help students develop a broader outlook and stay informed about current affairs beyond their textbooks. Here are today’s key national, international, business, entertainment, and sports news headlines for the morning assembly.

National News For School Assembly

Kurgaon Declared Most Beautiful Village in Maharashtra's Palghar, Bags INR 50 Lakh Cash Prize

Darjeeling Landslides: President Droupadi Murmu Condoles Loss of Lives in West Bengal Due to Heavy Rainfall and Landslide

DGCA Orders Airlines To Add More Flights Ahead of Festive Season, Reviews Trends To Curb Fare Surge

Nepal Rains: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Loss of Lives Due to Heavy Rainfall, Says ‘India Stands With People of Nepal’

International News For School Assembly

US Treasury Department Mulls Minting USD 1 Donald Trump Coin on America’s 250th Independence Anniversary, Draft Design Revealed

Nepal Rains: Death Toll Rises to 40 Amid Floods and Landslides

Air India Flight AI117 From Amritsar to Birmingham Lands Safely After Ram Air Turbine Deployment, AI114 Cancelled

Sports News For School Assembly

Simran Sharma Wins Bronze Medal in Women’s 200m T12 Final at World Para Athletics Championships 2025

Rajeev Shukla Congratulates Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer on Being Named ODI Captain and Vice-Captain

Pro Panja League Set To Debut in Bihar With Federation Cup 2025 Championship

Entertainment News For School Assembly

‘It’s a Girl’: Arbaaz Khan and Wife Sshura Khan Welcome Their First Child Together

Anshula Kapoor Gears Up for Marriage; Arjun Kapoor Says ‘I Miss Mom Even More Now’ (See Post)

Business News For School Assembly

Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High: World’s Largest Cryptocurrency Sets New Record Today by Crossing USD 1,25,000 Mark

US Layoffs Could Cross 1 Million in 2025 Amid Government Shutdown, Rising Inflation and Recession Fears: Report

By staying updated with current happenings around the world, students can link them with their academic knowledge and broaden their overall understanding. This helps the students in the long run as it shapes students into well-informed individuals who can engage with the world around them.

