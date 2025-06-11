Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): The district administration of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain carried out a demolition drive to remove illegal structures in Begum Bagh locality in the city amid tight security on Wednesday.

The locality is situated near Mahakaleshwar temple and a total seven structures were removed on Wednesday.

Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) CEO Sandeep Soni told ANI, "Around two years ago, UDA had cancelled the lease of structures built here on both sides of the roads for violating the terms of the lease. After which four plots on which seven structures were built here, still some commercial operations are going on, were served notices. Since after cancellation of the lease, all these structures become government property and construction on the land falls under illegal encroachment."

"Considering those properties as encroachment, a final notice was issued. After that with the help of district administration, municipal corporation and police, UDA took possession of the property today and began the removal action," he added.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nitesh Bhargav said that a heavy police force was deployed in the area to monitor and look after the law and order situation.

"Seven structures at four locations in Beghu Bagh locality are being removed under Ujjain Development Authroity's action and a heavy police force is deployed in the area to look after the law and order situation. A total of 150 police personnel are present at the spot. All the action is being executed peacefully," ASP Bhargava said.

Earlier also, UDA took action regarding illegal constructions in the same area, but due to stay from the court removal action of some structures were left. Now after the stay is lifted, action is being taken again on Wednesday.

Senior officials of Ujjain Municipal Corporation, Ujjain Development Authority along with police were present on the spot. (ANI).

