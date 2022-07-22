New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated the people of Burhanpur, a Madhya Pradesh district, for becoming the first 'Har Ghar Jal' (water connection to every house) certified district in the country.

He said this was a remarkable accomplishment and it would not have been possible without a collective spirit among the people and mission mode efforts by the Jal Jeevan Mission team and the state government headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan.

He was reacting to a tweet from Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who said from just 37 per cent of households in August 2019 to 100 per cent in less than three years, Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh has become the first Har Ghar Jal certified district in the country.

