Indore, Jul 1 (PTI) A gynaecologist and her aide were caught allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 to deliver a tribal woman's baby in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Friday (July 1), which is observed as national doctors' day.

The Lokayukta police caught Dr Sangeeta Patidar (55), a gynaecologist at the community health centre in Sardarpur, while accepting the bribe with the help of her aide Puja Babaria (26), Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Praveen Singh Baghel said.

Babaria accepted the bribe from the woman's family on behalf of the doctor, he said.

Dr Patidar had allegedly sought Rs 10,000 for delivering the tribal woman's baby on June 27, and after negotiations with the family she settled for Rs 8,000 and was paid Rs 2,000 on the day of delivery, the official said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the duo, who have not been arrested as yet, he added.

