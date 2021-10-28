Indore, Oct 28 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the police on Thursday raided the properties of a clerk posted with the civic body in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city in connection with a case of disproportionate assets, an official said.

Based on a complaint, the raids were conducted at the house and two other properties of Rajkumar Salve (50), a clerk with the accounts department of the Indore Municipal Corporation, EOW superintendent of police (SP) Dhananjay Shah said.

Officials allegedly found gold and silver jewellery along with documents related to investments running into lakhs of rupees during raids, he said.

"We have also found out about a three-storey house, a flat and two immovable properties of Salve during the searches," the SP said.

Salve had joined the IMC as a casual staffer in 1997 and was regularised (permanent staffer) in 2016, he said.

In 24 years of duty, the accused had earned Rs 26 lakh in salary, while the raids suggest that he owns movable and immovable properties worth Rs 1.5 crore, Shah said.

Salve has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe is underway, he added.

