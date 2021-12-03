Indore, Dec 3 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh police's Economic Offences Wing on Friday raided the premises belonging to a state government official, and unearthed disproportionate assets worth Rs 2.5 crore, an official said.

The raids were conducted at the house and other premises belonging to Rameshchandra Ruparia, the Dhar district manager of the MP Agro Industries Development Corporation (MPAIDC), following a complaint of corruption against him, Indore EOW superintendent of police (SP) Dhananjay Shah said.

The premises located in Dhar, Indore, Bhopal and Shajapur were raided, he said.

During the raids, it was found that Ruparia owned three houses, a flat and a three-storey hospital, the official said.

The operation has unearthed movable and immovable properties valued at Rs 2.5 crore amassed by the official disproportionate to his known source of income, he said.

The police have scrutinised Ruparia's bank accounts, lockers and investments, and the wealth accumulation might go up, the SP said.

