India News | MP: Ex-MLA Says He Was Attacked, Cops Say No Case Filed

Gwalior, Jun 9 (PTI) A former MLA and Congress- turned-BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday claimed he was injured in stone-pelting and blamed leaders of his former party for the attack.

Munnalal Goyal, a former MLA from Gwalior East, is a loyalist of senior MP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who recently joined the BJP from the Congress.

Also Read | Mumbai Now Has More Coronavirus Cases Than Wuhan, Where COVID-19 Outbreak Started, Maharashtra Overtakes China.

"I was attacked in the morning near Sirol police station. I had rushed there as one Paras Johri was murdered. However, stones were pelted at my vehicle by three to four people before my driver sped off. I received four stitches on my head," he said.

"I suspect some Congress leaders are behind this attack," he added.

Also Read | Private Sector Will be Allowed to Use ISRO Facilities to Improve Their Capacities, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

District Superintendent of Police Navneet Bhasin said Goyal had not filed any complaint about the incident despite being contacted by police three times.

At the time when Goyal said he was attacked, the local city superintendent of police and inspector were on the spot maintaining law and order following the murder.

Congress spokesperson KK Mishra called Goyal's allegations baseless.

"He is frustrated after leaving the Congress as he knows that his future is bleak in the BJP," Mishra said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)