Indore, Oct 14 (PTI) A factory based in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, allegedly involved in manfacturing dishwash liquid using subsidised urea meant for farmers, was busted on Thursday following a raid, police officials said.

Personnel of the state agriculture department were also part of the raid conducted at the manufacturing unit located in Navadapanth area of the district, from where 540 kilograms of subsidised urea was recovered, they said.

"We found 540 kgs of government subsidised urea at the factory during the raid," an official of the agriculture department said.

The owner of the factory, Burhanuddin, used to procure the urea with the help of a farmer, he said, adding that a search has been launched for the farmer, he added.

A case has been registered against Burhanuddin at Chandan Nagar police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Essential Commodities Act, the official said.

The raid was conducted amid opposition Congress's claim that farmers were facing a shortage of urea, a charge denied by the ruling BJP.

