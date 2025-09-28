Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 28 (ANI): In a landmark step towards ensuring last-mile delivery of government services, Dr. Rashmi Choudhary, Assistant Commissioner, National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), New Delhi, visited the remote Paatalkot valley in Chhindwara district and inaugurated a much-awaited health care centre for tribal communities, Ministry of Tribal Affairs said on Sunday.

Paatalkot--a deep and mystical valley in the Tamia block--has long been home to Gond and Bharia tribes, classified as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). For decades, its 12 scattered villages with nearly 4,000 residents remained cut off from basic amenities, forcing villagers to rely on steep trails for movement and to travel long distances for healthcare, ministry said.

Under central initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Janman Yojana, Dharti Abba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, and Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan, significant progress has been made in roads, housing, drinking water, electricity, and education.

Children from Paatalkot now study at the Eklavya Residential School in Tamia, while homestay projects in Chimtipur have opened new livelihood avenues through tourism, ministry added.

During her interaction with villagers at Sindhouli and Rated, Dr. Choudhary noted grievances about the non-functional Ayushman Arogya Kendra, despite the building being ready.

Responding immediately, she directed health officials to commence services without delay. The same evening, on 27 September 2025, the centre was inaugurated and opened for public use. (ANI)

