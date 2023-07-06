Panna, Jul 6 (PTI) Five men were killed and two people, including a woman, were injured on Thursday in two lightning strikes in Panna and Tikamgarh districts of Madhya Pradesh's Bundelkhand region, police said.

In Panna, the deceased were identified as Lallu Ahirwar (40), Lal Babu Vishwakarma (35) and Abid Khan (40), while one Navneet Patel was injured in the incident that took place in Durgapur village under Dharampur police station limits, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Dharmraj Meena told PTI.

In the second incident in Tikamgarh, lightning struck farmers Pyarelal (50) and Deshraj (45) while they were standing under a tree in Ram Nagar area, killing them instantly, Palara police inspector Naseer Faroqui said.

"Kunwar Bai (46), who too was standing under the tree, was injured and has been hospitalised," Faroqui said.

