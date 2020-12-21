Seoni (MP), Dec 21 (PTI) Five members of a family were killed and three others were injured on Monday evening when thecar they were travelling in rammed into a oil tanker parked at a toll plaza near here in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The victims, including three women, hailed from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. They were headed towards Bengaluru in the car when the accident occurred, said Bundol police station inspector Dilip Pancheshwar.

Prima facie, the car was speeding at the time of the incident, he said.

The injured persons were rushed to a hospital in an unconscious condition, the police inspector said.

Four of the five deceased were identified as Vijay Bahadur Patel, his wife Sarita, their son Ajay Kumar and one Radha. Another deceased, a woman, is yet to be identified.

Chandana (20) who was injured in the accident is a daughter of the deceased Vijay Bahadur Patel, he said, adding that a nine-year-old girl and a four-year-old child were admitted in the district hospital.

As per preliminary investigation, Patel was at the wheel at the time of the accident, the inspector added. PTI

