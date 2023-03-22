Barwani, Mar 22 (PTI) Four young men, including three from Gujarat, drowned in river Narmada in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district on Wednesday, a police official said.

The youths were part of a religious group and reached Dhar district's Mirzapur village where 11 of them went for a bath in Narmada around 10 am, the official said.

As the river bank was muddy, they took a boat to Lohar ghat in the Barwani district, he said. However, four of them drowned after they ventured into deep water, said Anjad police station in-charge Baldev Singh.

Divers searched for nearly 5 hours to fish out the bodies, he said.

The four have been identified as Mohammad (23), Asrar (22) and Junaid (21), all from Gujarat, and Zubair (20) of Mirzapur village in MP, the official said.

The bodies will be handed over to the victim's kin after post-mortem, he said.

