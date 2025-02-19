Umaria (MP), Feb 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said the government will transfer Rs 2,000 per hectare incentive to bank accounts of paddy growers.

He said this benefit will also extend to small farmers.

"In the interest of farmers, the state government had earlier decided to provide an incentive for the production of Kodo and Kutki grains," Yadav said after unveiling a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Naurozabad here.

He said wheat-producing farmers will also receive Rs 2,600 per quintal for the produce.

Additionally, the government will procure milk from dairy farmers and provide them with a bonus. In another initiative, farmers will get solar pumps which will rid them from paying electricity bills, the chief minister added.

He said a new bridge constructed at the cost of Rs 45 crore will be built over the Son river in Umaria.

Yadav hailed Vajpayee, saying he was the first leader to bridge the gap between rural and urban areas who was respected in Parliament by leaders of all parties.

The chief minister under lined PM Modi's commitment to construct roads even in those villages with a population of 250 people.

"A campaign is being held to provide permanent housing for the underprivileged. The state government is committed to ensuring that even the poorest people live happily," he said, adding that efforts are being made to provide houses to the deprived sections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)