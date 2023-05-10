Indore, May 10 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday night brought back 24 students from the state who were stuck in violence-hit Manipur, a senior official said.

While 23 students were flown to Indore via Kolkata by a regular flight, another student reached Nagpur from where he will travel to his home in Chhindwara in MP, said Rajesh Rajora, Additional Chief Secretary (Home).

He said the rest 23 students would leave for their homes in different districts.

Karn Kunte, one of the students who returned from Manipur, said the situation in the north-eastern state was very serious.

"We did not come out of our hostel for six days. We were constantly hearing scary reports about violence," he told PTI at Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport.

Kunte, a resident of Indore city, said he was very happy to return home.

It was an emotional reunion with parents for Kune at the airport. As soon as he came out of the airport, his mother hugged him and kissed his forehead.

At least 60 people have been killed in the clashes between the tribals living in the Manipur hills and the majority Meitei community residing in the Imphal valley over the latter's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. More than 23,000 people have been rescued and sheltered in military garrisons and relief camps.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to students from the state stranded in Manipur on Monday and assured them of all possible help. He had also spoken with his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh over the phone on Sunday.

