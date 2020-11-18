Bhopal, Nov 18 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to set up a 'gau cabinet' for the protection and promotion of cows in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

The first meeting of the 'gau (cow) cabinet' will be held on November 22, he said.

"It has been decided to constitute a 'gau cabinet' for the protection and fostering of godhan (cow and its progeny) in the state," Chouhan said in a tweet in Hindi.

Ministers of the animal husbandry, forest, panchayat and rural development, revenue, home and farmers' welfare departments will be included in this cabinet, he said.

"The first meeting will be held at 12 noonon November 22 to markGopashtami at Gau Sanctuary in Agar Malwa," Chouhan said.

