Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday addressed an event in Bhopal on Parshuram Jayanti and said that government will not control any activities of temples.

In his address, CM Chouhan said, "We have decided that the government will not have any control over the activities of the temples and the auction of temple land will be done by priests and not by collectors.

CM also praised the Brahmins for protecting religion and culture and announced to set up of a 'Brahmin Welfare Board'.

"Brahmins have always protected religion and culture, so for their welfare, we will set up 'Brahmin Welfare Board', he said.

Earlier, CM stopped his convoy midway after seeing an overturned car and inquired about the accident victims on a VIP road in the state capital Bhopal on Saturday morning.

CM Chouhan reached the spot in a pilot vehicle and asked the injured youths about their health condition. The chief minister also gave instructions to take youths to the hospital on the occasion.

Chouhan was heard saying, "Do they get hurt too much? Take them to the hospital." He then reached the youths and asked them, are they from Bhopal? Chouhan blessed them and instructed the officials present on the spot to take the injured to the hospital immediately. (ANI)

