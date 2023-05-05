Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): A group of people on Friday vandalised a bus and created a ruckus after a youth succumbed to injuries received in a clash with a few people over an old enmity in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, a police official said.

The incident occurred under Dharnavada police station limits in the district. The youth who died was identified as Lakshmi Narayan Yadav (26), a resident of Sonthi village. He died undergoing treatment on Thursday night (May 4).

According to reports, Lakshminarayan along with his partner Mohar Singh was returning from the wedding function organised at Barodia Kala village in the district on Wednesday night (May 3). On the way, some people of Suket village stopped them on AB Road. They were thrashed over an old enmity of the Panchayat elections in which they sustained severe injuries. After that they were admitted to the hospital where Laxminarayan died on Thursday night.

Following the death of the youth, the family members and others created ruckus and also vandalised a bus demanding action against the accused. On getting the information about the matter, the police intervened in the matter and pacified the situation.

Guna Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Kumar Sagar told ANI, "On the night of May 3, a youth Lakshminarayan Yadav had a clash with a few people over an old enmity in which he sustained injuries. He was admitted to the hospital and died while undergoing treatment on Thursday night. A case was registered against four persons under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) in the matter but additional IPC section 302 (murder) was added in it."

Two persons were arrested in the matter and search was on for the remaining accused. A reward of Rs 10,000 has also been announced for the accused, he said.

"On Friday morning, after the death of the youth, some anti-social elements pelted stones on a bus on which the police rushed to the spot and pacified the matter. The situation is under control," The SP said, adding that action will also be taken against the people who were creating ruckus. Identification has been done and action will be taken in that too. (ANI)

