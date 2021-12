Guna, Dec 13 (PTI) The public relations officer of Madhya Pradesh's Guna district administration was killed after his car overturned here on Monday morning, a police official said.

Also Read | Xiaomi Introduces New Battery Technology for Smartphones.

The accident took place when the PRO, K P Dangi (58), was returning to Guna from Berasia town in the state capital Bhopal, located about 200 km from here, after attending a marriage function, sources said.

Also Read | Oppo Find N Renders & Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Its Launch.

Dangi was alone in the car and driving himself when his vehicle hit a road divider and overturned, sub-divisional officer of police Munish Rajoria said.

He died while being rushed to Biora town for treatment, the official said.

A probe is underway into the incident, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)