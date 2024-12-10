Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): As the winter season sets in, special arrangements have been made at Gwalior Zoo (Gandhi Prani Udyan) to protect the animals and other creatures inside it from cold conditions.

The zoo management has installed heaters, bulbs and curtains in various enclosures to ensure the creatures stay warm during the cold weather. The management has tailored the heating arrangements according to the specific needs of different species, ensuring that the animal receives the required level of warmth.

Heaters and bulbs have been arranged for larger animals like tigers, lions and leopards, etc while smaller animals, birds, and snakes are being provided with both bulbs and protective curtains. Additional bulbs and heathers will be adjusted as temperatures drop further along with change in diet plans.

In charge of Gandhi Prani Udyan, Upendra Yadav told ANI, "Like every year as soon as the cold wave begins, we install curtains in all the enclosures. During the night hours, these curtains are closed to avoid the passage of cold air. We have installed bulbs inside it as well. If the mercury dips further then additional bulbs will be installed inside it."

Similarly in the enclosure of large animals, which are carnivorous like leopards, lions, tigers etc, heaters and bulbs have been installed inside it. There is no need to turn on the heater as of now, but as soon as the temperature drops, it will be turned on immediately, he added.

"We have also installed a thermometer inside the enclosure to check the temperature and maintain it accordingly. The cold has intensified for the last two-three days and in view of it, we have made full arrangements. We have made changes to the diet as well. We are serving garlic among the birds and serving fenugreek (methi), sprouts, seasonal fruits, etc," the zoo incharge said.

He further added that paddy straw were spread on ground for snakes and in the housing of the animals where they could rest during the night.

If the temperature drops further then additional bulbs are installed inside the enclosures to maintain the warmth. The temperature is controlled with the help of bulbs, he added. (ANI)

