Jabalpur, Aug 27 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted two weeks to the state government to file its reply on the number of cases registered between 2016 and 2020 in connection with fake and adulterated medicines.

A division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice VK Shukla also asked the state government to file the latest position of vacancies of drug inspectors, petitioner Nityanand Mishra told PTI.

The HC allowed prayers of the government counsel seeking some time to file replies on the twin issues during a hearing on Tuesday, he added.

"In the past 10-15 years, neither a single case has been registered on the sale of fake and adulterated medicines, nor has a raid been been conducted in the state in this regard. This was revealed in an RTI reply received from the Drug Controller General of India," Mishra, an advocate, said.

