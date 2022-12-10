Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): India defeated Australia by eight wickets in blind T 20 cricket world cup played at Khalsa Stadium in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Saturday.

General Secretary of Indian Cricket Association for Blind, John David told ANI that India won the toss and decided to bowl first. Australia left a target of 144 runs with loss of six wickets in 20 overs for India. The team India achieved the target in Just nine overs with a loss of two wickets.

A large number of spectators were present on the occasion. Specially-abled people and school children were invited to watch the match. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also reached the stadium. Both the leaders met the teams and after that the match started.

During the match, the union minister Scindia said that, "I congratulate both the teams. They are performing very well, and it will be a very exciting match."

David also said, "It was India's second match being played here. The semi-finals will be played on December 15 in Bangalore and the final match will be played on December 17."

He further explained, "This is a match for blind players, there are 3 categories, B1, who are completely blind, B 2, who can see the ball up to 2 metres and B 3, who can see the ball up to 6 metres. It is a 20-over match for which there is a special sounding ball prepared and the players perform batting and fielding after listening to its sound." (ANI)

