Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): Indore-based industrialist and social worker Vinod Agarwal is building a large Annakshetra (dining hall) and Satsang Bhawan for devotees visiting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

In a conversation with ANI, Agarwal said that the project was about to be completed and its inauguration would likely to be held next month in December. Agarwal is also building a Bhojanshala (dining hall) at the famous Annapurna Temple in Indore, whose bhoomi pujan was performed on Wednesday.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Narrow Escape for Passengers As Odisha RTC Bus Catches Fire in Parvatipuram Manyam District.

The Indore industrialist has also built an Annakshtera for devotees visiting the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain which has been operating for the last nearly two years.

Agarwal told ANI, "Very close to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a huge Vishwa Hindu Parishad project is being built. Within that project, an Annakshetra and a Satsang Bhawan are being constructed covering an area of approximately 25,000 sq feet. Around 700-800 people can sit and eat together in that Annakshetra at a time and around 8000 to 10,000 people can eat inside the Annakshetra in a single day."

Also Read | Drug Factory Busted in Gujarat: DRI Busts Clandestine Alprazolam Factory in Valsad, INR 22 Crore Drugs Seized.

He added that Ayodhya is a religious site and several religious programs are being held here. So, keeping this thing in mind, an air-conditioned Satsang Bhawan is also being built and that project is almost complete. It will be inaugurated sometime in December, and will be opened for the public.

"The Prime Minister is coming to Ayodhya on November 25. The final work on the Ram Temple is being completed. So, initially, we were thinking of inaugurating the Annakshetra and Satsang Bhawan around November 24 as UP CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS Chief will be there but since some work is still pending, therefore the inauguration will be held in December," the industrialist said.

Additionally, throwing lights on his previous work at Mahakal temple in Ujjain, Agarwal said there was a plan to build an Annakshetra and residence facility near Mahakal temple in Ujjain. But he didn't like to build both things at one place, so he proposed to build only Annakshetra in the whole area.

"Later my suggestion was considered and a now huge Annakshetra was developed there. It is quite big where a minimum of 50,000 people can take food in a day. This large food centre has an automatic kitchen. All the equipment inside is automatic, and even today, 10,000 to 15,000 people are eating there every day. It has been in operation for about 1.5 to 2 years," Agarwal said.

He further added, "Regarding Annapurna temple, I had a project in mind in Indore where organisations like Akshay Patra distribute food effectively... Since this is the temple of Mother Annapurna, many devotees come here. They should also have prasad. Since there's no large hall in this zone for social, spiritual, or religious events like this... Keeping all of this in mind,... a bhoomi pujan was performed in which multiple things will be built, including a Bhojanshala (dining hall) as per temple with a kitchen for devotees visiting the temple."

Additionally, another major kitchen will be built which will distribute food for around 3000-4000 people daily across the city. Different distribution centres and kiosks will be established for the purpose. It is further expanded based on the response and blessings of the almighty, the industrialist said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)