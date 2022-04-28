Jabalpur, Apr 28 (PTI) The administration in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Thursday removed illegal constructions on 40 acres of land at Madhotal lake, an official said.

The district administration was acting on complaints about encroachments on the lake land, said Namah Shivay Arjaria, sub-divisional magistrate Adhartal.

The total area of the lake is 40 acres, with an estimated market value of Rs 280 crore, of which 10 acres belong to the Jabalpur Development Authority, he said.

The land mafia had marked plots, built roads and drainage system on the dry land of the lake, he said.

The mafia had carried out plotting on the basis of a fake power of attorney in the name of one Purushottam Tandon, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, the official said.

In a similar action, eight acres of government land, worth Rs 30 crore, was freed of encroachments in Narayanpur village, sub-divisional magistrate Jabalpur P K Sengupta told PTI. A man identified as Habbu Khan had encroached upon the government land by erecting a fence and farming on it, he said. District collector Dr Ilayaraja T has initiated the process of allotting plots to 29 beneficiaries on this land for the construction of houses under the Prime Minister Awas Yojna, the official added.

