Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): An ordnance factory in Jabalpur's Khamaria has cancelled the leaves of all officers and employees with immediate effect as per an official.

Deputy Director, Works Manager Avinash Shankar, cited an order issued by the Chief General Manager, the leave of the employees and officers who applied for more than two days was cancelled following a meeting on Thursday.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 04, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The official added that the decision was taken to meet production targets.

The decision came in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which led to the death of 26 people, mostly tourists.

Also Read | Bhopal College Rape-Blackmail Case: NHRC Alleges Lapses Registering Sexual Assault Complaint of Multiple Female Students.

This has led to growing tension between India and Pakistan, with the central government announcing several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the attack.

Earlier on Saturday, India imposed an immediate ban on the direct or indirect import and transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, regardless of their import status, effectively halting bilateral trade flows.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways issued a statement saying that ships bearing the Pakistan flag shall not be allowed to visit any Indian port.

Similarly, a ship bearing the tricolour is barred from visiting any ports of Pakistan, the statement said.

As per the ministry, the objective of the act is to foster the development and ensure the efficient maintenance of an Indian mercantile marine, in a manner best suited to serve the national interests.

India also imposed an immediate ban on the direct or indirect import and transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, regardless of their import status, effectively halting bilateral trade flows, according to a notification by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)