Dindori (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): The Jogitikariya bridge on the Dindori to Jabalpur route in Madhya Pradesh has been submerged in water due to heavy rainfall, causing the Narmada River to overflow. The State Disaster Response Force team was present at the spot.

The Jogitikariya bridge on the Dindori to Jabalpur route has been submerged in water due to heavy rainfall, causing the Narmada River to overflow. The SDRF team was present at the spot.

Also Read | Raigad Boat Capsize: 3 Missing As Boat Carrying 8 Fishermen Capsizes in Arabian Sea Due to Heavy Rains and Rough Weather in Maharashtra.

Satish Dwivedi, Sub-divisional Police Officer, Dindori, told ANI that the river is flowing over the Jogitikariya bridge, and as a result, traffic from both sides has been diverted.

"The Narmada River is in spate. The river is flowing over the Jogitikariya bridge. Traffic from both sides has been diverted... Adequate security arrangements have been made here. Police, Home Guard, and SDRF teams are deployed," Dwivedi told ANI.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Weather Forecast: State Under High-Impact Monsoon Alert As IMD Issues Warning for Heavy Rainfall for Next 24 Hours.

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in these regions.

"The Depression over east Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh moved nearly westwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of today, the 26th July over the same region, near Lat. 23.3°N and Long. 81.0°E, about 30 km south-southeast of Umaria (Madhya Pradesh), 110 km east of Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) and 170 km east-southeast of Damoh (Madhya Pradesh). It is very likely to continue to move westwards across Madhya Pradesh and weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area by tomorrow, the 27th July, 2025," the IMD said in a post on X.

Red alert has been issued for the districts of North Seoni, Mandla/Kanha, South Khandwa, South Khargone in Madhya Pradesh and Nanded, Parbhani, Hingoli in interior Maharashtra, indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall accompanied by a high probability of cloud-to-ground lightning activity.

Parts of east Madhya Pradesh, east Rajasthan, south Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, south Kerala, south Chhattisgarh, southeast Uttar Pradesh (Kanpur), south Punjab, south Haryana, Gangetic West Bengal, are under an orange alert for moderate rainfall and potential cloud-to-ground lightning. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)