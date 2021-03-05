Jabalpur, Mar 5 (PTI) The contribution of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was unprecedented in achieving Independence for the country early but the legendary leader and his Indian National Army "did not get the appreciation it deserved", said Kerala Governor Mohammed Arif Khan on Friday.

He was addressing a seminar organized by the Union Ministry of Culture to mark the 125thbirth anniversary celebrations of the icon.

He said Bose was a "dhir purush' (persevering personality) who did not deviate from the path of justice, adding that his ideals were based on principles of sacrifice and renunciation.

"There is a need to create awareness among the young generation on the contribution of Netaji in the freedom struggle," he said.

