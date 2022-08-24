Indore, Aug 24 (PTI) A leopard was found dead with its body parts missing in a forest near Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, an official said on Wednesday.

All four paws and a part of the tail were found missing, which led to suspicion of poaching, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Prashant Kumar Singh told PTI.

The carcass with missing parts was found floating in Roopa Kund of Kunda River in Khargone district, some 150-kms from Indore.

"The viscera has been sent for a test to the laboratory, he said, adding that the exact reason of the death will be known after receiving the post-mortem and lab report. Considering the condition of the carcass, it is suspected that the animal might have been poisoned," he said.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under provisions of Wild Life (Protection) Act, he added.

