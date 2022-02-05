Bhopal, Feb 5 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh crossed the 10 lakh-mark on Saturday and reached 10,00,582 with the detection of 5,533 cases, while eight deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 10,656, a health department official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, dipped to 7 per cent from 8.2 per cent a day earlier, he pointed out.

The recovery count stood at 9,41,940 after 8,558 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 47,986, the official said.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 1,098 and 679 cases, respectively, in the last 24 hours, he added.

With 78,071 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,63,16,357, the official said.

A government release said 11,07,54,096 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 2,69,773 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,00,582, new cases 5,533, death toll 10,656, recoveries 9,41,940, active cases 47,986, number of tests so far 2,63,16,357.

