Bhopal, Jan 30 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 9,59,439 on Sunday after the addition of 9,305 fresh cases, while the death toll increased to 10,616 after nine people succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, a health department official said.

The case positivity rate in MP decreased slightly to 11.49 per cent on Sunday from 11.74 per cent recorded the previous day, he said.

The total recovery count reached 8,85,526 after 12,041 people were discharged during the day, leaving MP with 63,297 active cases, the official said.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities in Madhya Pradesh, registered 1,784 and 1,936 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.

With 80,930 samples examined during the day, the total number of tests conducted in MP so far went up to 2,58,54,299, the official said.

A total of 10,93,13,308 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 38,083 on Sunday, an official release said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 9,59,439, new cases 9,305, death toll 10,616, recoveries 8,85,526, active cases 63,297, number of tests so far 2,58,54,299.

