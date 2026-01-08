Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition (LoP), Umang Singhar, on Thursday slammed the state government and civic authorities over the water contamination incident in Indore, accusing serious negligence, corruption, and attempts to suppress facts related to deaths and illnesses.

The Congress leader demanded that legal action should be taken against those responsible for the incident and also Rs 1 crore compensation to the affected families.

"The Indore's Bhagirathpura incident has left me with no words and those responsible failed to discharge their duties. Undoubtedly, it is a very serious incident. We conducted a water audit not only in Bhagirathpura but also in several other areas of Indore. This problem is not limited to Bhagirathpura alone; there are many localities where contaminated water is being supplied and living conditions are extremely poor," said Singhar while addressing the media in Bhopal.

He also displayed a presentation revealing the "reality of contaminated water" supplied to residents. He alleged that no authority was willing to take responsibility for the Indore incident and also accused the BJP government of diverting attention by creating communal narratives instead of addressing the core issue.

"Narmada river is sacred to us, and this is known across the country and the state. However, due to the government's failures, even the Narmada has been polluted. The BJP diverts attention by raising communal issues, while the government's primary responsibility is to ensure citizens' rights such as clean drinking water, quality education, and decent living conditions. I believe the government has completely failed on all these fronts. Indore has been ranked number one eight times in cleanliness, but I feel there is serious irregularity somewhere in this process," the LoP said.

The Congress leader also alleged that the administrative impartiality in Indore was collapsed as they were being stopped by the administration while meeting the affected families.

"The administration is expected to function independently and not according to any political party, but the manner in which I and our state party president were stopped from meeting the victims raises serious questions. Is the government trying to hide the death toll? Or how many people received compensation or not? I have a copy of the water sample report, which shows the presence of bacteria typically found in human waste. Was the government supplying sewage-contaminated water to the people? Why was water sampling not conducted on time," asked Singhar.

He further added that contamination was found not only in pipeline water but also in borewell water. Apart from Bhagirathpura, he visited a few places and water audits to assess both quality and supply.

"Residents are receiving water for only 1 to 1.5 hrs a day. People are being charged, yet they are being supplied contaminated water. The pH level of the water was found to be high. Water supplied through municipal corporation tankers had a pH level close to 9, which can severely affect the kidneys. Despite this, the government and officials are unwilling to provide a permanent solution to the people," Singhar claimed.

Additionally, the Congress leader adds that there is constant talk of a 'Viksit Bharat', yet clean drinking water is not being provided to the residents.

"Indore contributes thousands of crores in revenue to the government and is also referred to as the financial capital of the state, but what is the city receiving in return? Contaminated water? I want to ask the government why FIRs have not been registered against those responsible for this incident. Will merely suspending officials improve the system? FIRs must be registered against the responsible officers to ensure such incidents do not occur again," the leader of opposition said.

He also said that the mayor should resign immediately and an FIR should be registered against him as well.

"If the government has even a shred of humanity, it should take immediate action against those responsible for the incident. Also, on behalf of the Congress party, we demand compensation of Rs 1 crore for the victims," he added.

The water contamination incident in Indore's Bhagirathpura has sparked widespread criticism as it claimed several lives and many families were affected from it. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had announced Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to the families of the deceased and free treatment to all the affected people. (ANI)

