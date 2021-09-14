Bhopal, Sep 14 (PTI) A 30-year-old man allegedly cut off his wife's nose following a fight over his drinking and unemployment in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district on Tuesday, police said.

Also Read | PWR Signals Are Simply the Signals of Growth.

The incident occurred in Barkheda Bondar village under Khajuri Sadak police station in the afternoon, an official said.

Also Read | Alcheminers Wins the Award for Best Trading Broker South East Asia 2021.

Pritam Chaure, a labourer, was angered by his wife's repeated nagging about finding work and stopping him from drinking liquor, Khajuri Sadak police station in-charge Sandhya Mishra said.

Following an argument, Chaure allegedly chopped off his wife's nose with a knife and fled the spot, the official said, adding that the injured woman's sister later took her to a hospital.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and search for the accused is underway, Mishra said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)