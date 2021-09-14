Alcheminers wins yet another award for the third time this year making one of the top brokers in the business. Alcheminers one of the top trading and assets investment brokers earlier today, received an award for the Best Trading Brokers in South East Asia. The Best Trading Broker award is issued by Global Awards Group once every year which is a way to recognize companies and brokers that have shown class in both service and delivery. The Best Trading Broker award is issued with much consideration on the technology that backs the platform, the type of service rendered, and how satisfied customers find your service.

Alcheminers have deservedly been acknowledged as the best broker in Asia which is due to their consistency and the hard work we have put in to ensure that we provide only the best to customers. This is about the third award Alcheminers have received this year capping the fact that their services to customers and speed delivery are second to none. Alcheminers have earlier this year received an award for the Best Trading App as well as Professional Trader Awards and with these latest awards, they have perfectly cemented their place as the best brokers in Asia recognized for their excellent trading services provided to customers and this includes excellent swap-free features compatible with a wide range of trading accounts.

Once every year Global Banking & Finance Review out of hundreds of nominated brokers grants digital awards to a selected few. The idea is to recognize and honor the best trading service provider is not only in Asia but in the global trading industry. The competition in the Forex and Trading industry is increasing by the day with so many innovations being introduced to the industry. And receive the award for doing great is an encouragement for the company.

The CEO Alcheminers, Alex Althausen commented on the award saying “We are excited to have achieved so much in what we can all agree is a challenging year, especially in our industry. The Digital Assets and forex industry are still hunted by the events of last year.

Nevertheless, we are determined now more than ever to continue providing great services to the customers that we serve and even more. The award for being the Best Trading Broker is a gesture that we cherish and value so much and now we are relentless as we look forward to achieving even more.”

“As part of our mission, Alcheminers are working tirelessly to ensure that we meet the needs of our ever-growing community. With the awards coming in just like this one, we are convinced that we tick all the boxes for many traders out there looking for the best trading and investment broker.” He concluded

Alcheminers is one of the best global brokers that provide top-notch online trading services for different customers. They provide the best technologies and start-of-the-art trading experience to more than 3 million trading accounts for clients in different countries. In the previous year, Alcheminers received over 10 awards even as the world experienced a great economic meltdown caused by the outbreak of the deadly pandemic.

These awards include Best MT4/MT5 Broker, Best Asia Broker Award, Best Forex Broker Award, Best Broker for Beginners, Best Digital Asset Broker Asia’ award, and the 2020 ‘Most Transparent Broker’ award from Global Banking & Finance Review and Forex Awards, respectively and the list goes on.

The company since it was founded has made it a duty to continually provide clients the best service in terms of trading and investing and this award has shown that Alcheminers are more committed now more than ever to help its clients achieve success in their investments while also assuring that they are profitable in the long run.

Many of these awards, recognitions, and honors help companies to have a better stand in their individual industry. For Alcheminers, it is a great way to increase visibility and credibility which are very important for a broker to remain competitive in the industry. All the prestigious awards collected by Alcheminers over the years is a stamp of customers approval which also opens the way for new potential clients who will mostly judge us based on the word of mouth and other customers' reviews and opinions.

Alcheminers are not done with collecting awards this year, in another statement by Alex Althausen, he said "We especially thankful for our success this year and we hope to break more grounds and beat the achievements of the year 2020. The team has worked hard and it reflects in the award that we receive every year and I thank them."