Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): A man was arrested for selling banned 'China Manjha' (a kind of thread coated with glass particles used for flying kites) under Nanakheda police station limits in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, the police said on Tuesday.

After that, a team of municipal corporations demolished the illegal constructions of the accused situated in the Shriram Nagar locality of the district. The accused has been identified has Hitesh Bhim Vani (24).

Also Read | Pakistan: Markets, Malls To Close by 8:30 PM To Save Electricity Under New Energy Conservation Plan.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Vinod Kumar Meena told ANI, "The administration had completely banned the sale and use of China Manjha in the district after a 21-year-old girl had died as her neck was cut with such threat last year. A meeting of the traders was also organised in the district, and they were informed not to sell China Manjha."

"But even after that the sale of China Manjha was going on in the district. A case was registered against a accused under Nanakheda police station in the reagrd. The police also recovered 48 threat reels (pack or bundle of the threat) from the accused. After that the illegal construction of the accused has been demolished," CSP Meena added. (ANI)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Urges Researchers To Make Country Self-Reliant and Focus on Knowledge To Bring Change in Everyday Life.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)