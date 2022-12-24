Bhopal, Dec 24 (PTI) A man was held allegedly with 15 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 1.5 lakh in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Saturday.

The arrest led to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party claiming the man was a Congress office-bearer, a charge denied by the opposition party.

The man was arrested on a tip off with 15 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 1.5 lakh on Wednesday and has been sent to jail after being produced in court, Ayodhya Nagar police station in charge Neelesh Awasthi said.

"During interrogation, he said he purchased the drug from a man in Transport Nagar. The car in which he was ferrying mephedrone has been seized," Awasthi added.

While Rameshwar Sharma, BJP MLA from Huzur here, alleged in a tweet the man was a state general secretary of the Kisan Congress, the MP Congress' media department chairman KK Mishra said the law must take its own course in the matter.

"“One who commits a crime is a criminal and law should take its own course. There are lakhs of party workers. I can only say he was not an office-bearer in the Congress," Mishra said.

When queried on the accused's political affiliation, Ayodhya Nagar police station official Awasthi expressed ignorance.

