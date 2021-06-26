Damoh (MP), Jun 26 (PTI) A 40-year-old mentally unsound man who had inadvertently crossed into Pakistan in 2019 returned to his village in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Saturday, local police said.

Barelal Adivasi, a resident of Pati Shishpur near here, was arrested at Bahawalpur in Pakistan on November 14, 2019, for unlawful entry.

It was not known how he ended up in the neighbouring country, officials said.

Following talks between the Pakistan government and the Ministry of External Affairs, he was released and returned to India via the Attari border, Superintedent of Police D R Tenivaar told reporters here.

A family member received him at Amritsar and brought him back, he said.

