A massive fire broke out at the BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited) premises in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on April 24, sending plumes of thick black smoke into the sky. Fire tenders rushed to the scene to battle the blaze, with firefighting operations still underway as of the latest reports. The cause of the fire remains unclear, and authorities are investigating the situation. A video shared by the news agency ANI captures the scale of the fire, showcasing the intense flames and smoke. No casualties have been reported so far, but further details are awaited. Firefighters are continuing their efforts to bring the situation under control. Bhopal Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Madhya Pradesh’s Govindpura Industrial Area, Multiple Fire Tenders Rush to Scene (Watch Video).

Massive Blaze Erupts at BHEL Premises in Bhopal

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: A huge fire broke out in the BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited) premises. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Fire-fighting operations are underway. Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/q5G7p1ESdW — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)