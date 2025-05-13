Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah on Tuesday apologised for making an objectionable remark against female Army Officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Shah expressed regret, stating, "I am not a God; I'm too human, and I apologise ten times."

The controversy arose after a video clip of Shah's speech went viral on social media. In his clarification, Shah said his comments were taken out of context and were meant to praise Colonel Qureshi's bravery.

Speaking to ANI over the row on Tuesday, the Minister said, "My entire background is from the military. Many of my family members were martyred and were in the military... Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is above my real sister, who performed the national religion and took revenge on those people. She (Qureshi) is more important than my real sister. I had nothing in my mind; if something slipped out of the excitement and hurt someone, then I would like to apologise from the heart. Not once, but I apologise ten times."

The minister further said, "I am a patriotic man, and people of every community worked for the nation. If something slipped out in anger and someone felt bad, then I would like to say that I am not a god; I am also a human being. I apologise ten times for it."

Earlier in the day, Minister Vijay Shah clarified a clipping of his speech went viral on social media, saying not to take his speech in a different context.

"Our Prime Minister has given a reply to those who erase the sindoor of our sisters (victims of the Pahalgam terror attack) in their language. What had happened to our sisters has been avenged in their own language. Don't take my speech in a different context. Those who are taking it in a different context, I want to tell them that it is not in that context. They are our sisters and they have taken revenge with great strength along with the Armed forces," the minister told ANI.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari condemned Shah's remark and demanded his dismissal.

"Every citizen of India is proud of the bravery of our army, and I believe every citizen is also paying tribute to all those soldiers who sacrificed their lives in battle with Pakistan. When PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation over the entire incident, citizens felt proud of the army. But the way Minister Vijay Shah used derogatory remarks against the lady officers. CM Mohan Yadav should clarify whether the entire cabinet and the BJP support Vijay Shah's statement. If they disagree, then the minister should be dismissed immediately," Patwari said.

The Congress leader further added that the minister's remark insulted the female officers and the nation. He should be removed from his post.

"I will write a letter to PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and BJP chief JP Nadda to clarify their stand on the minister's remarks. If they disagree, then he should be dismissed," he added.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also criticised Shah's remark, demanding his immediate dismissal.

"A minister of the BJP-led MP government has made a very insulting, shameful and cheap comment about our brave daughter Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The terrorists of the Pahalgam attack wanted to divide the country. Still, the country was united throughout 'Operation Sindoor' to give a befitting reply to the terrorists," Kharge wrote in a post on X.

Kharge accused the BJP-RSS of having an anti-woman mentality and pointed out previous incidents of trolling and harassment of women related to government officials.

He further added, "The mentality of the BJP-RSS has been anti-woman. First, the wife of the naval officer martyred in the Pahalgam terror attack was trolled on social media. The daughter of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was disturbed, and now the BJP minister is making such indecent comments about our brave lady officer Sofiya Qureshi. PM Modi should immediately dismiss such a minister." (ANI)

