Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya along with Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and officials swept streets on Monday as sanitation workers observed the annual holiday today in the city.

The sanitation workers take their annual holiday every year on the following day of Shri Goga Navami festival which was held on Sunday this year.

"The residents of Indore contribute in public participation throughout the year, they accumulate their house garbage, keep it in separate dustbins and then put it in the garbage vehicle early in the morning. This is the greatest example of public participation. Therefore, public participation is in the DNA of Indore's people. Whenever Indore takes up any campaign, it succeeds. I am proud that 20 years ago, we dreamed of a Clean Indore and Green Indore. Clean Indore has been achieved, and we are now working on making Green Indore...," MP Minister Vijayvargiya told reporters.

Additionally, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav appealed to all the residents of Indore city to keep their lanes and localities clean as sanitation workers are on holiday on Monday.

He also emphasised that the sanitation workers used to clean the streets after every major event held in the city across the year but they were observing holiday on Monday, it is their responsibility to keep the city clean. Therefore, he along with their MiC (Mayor-in-Council) members were engaged in cleaning the streets.

"Various types of procession and programs are carried out throughout the year in Indore city and our sanitation workers make the streets and lanes clean soon after the event. Similarly, after the procession on Goga Navami festival, it is our responsibility to come forward in the honour of sanitation workers and it is our responsibility to clean the street after the procession on the festival. Today, we also used to declare sanitation workers' holiday, so the cleaning responsibility for today is of the citizens. We also appealed to all the residents that it is their responsibility to keep their lanes and locality clean today. We also engaged in cleaning the street along with our MiC (Mayor-in-Council) members," Bhargav said. (ANI)

