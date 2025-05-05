Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Prahlad Patel on Monday reiterated his commitment to water conservation, announcing his plan to visit the origin points of all rivers in the state as part of the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan.

Launched on March 30, the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan is a three-month campaign aimed at conserving and reviving water sources, including rivers, ponds, wells, and stepwells across urban areas in the state. The initiative, which runs until June 30, focuses on increasing public participation in water conservation.

Also Read | India's Got Latent Row: Supreme Court Seeks Samay Raina, Other Social Media Influencers' Presence in Court for 'Ridiculing' Disabled.

"Last year's Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan was held for only a month-long period. The main objective of the campaign is to conserve and enhance the water resources, such as rivers, ponds, old wells, stepwells and maintain their cleanliness and sanitation. As a minister, I thought to contribute my experience of Narmada Parikrama or Narmada cleanliness and felt that to visit the origin of the rivers," Minister Patel said while speaking to reporters in Gwalior.

Patel emphasised that Madhya Pradesh has more river origins than any other state in the country and is rich in water bodies.

Also Read | NEET-UG 2025: UIDAI Successfully Conducts Pilot Test of Face Authentication Technology, Says Government.

"Though we are also aware of the downfall in water level of our big rivers and the water level of cities, we can clearly see that. We are not a state near the Himalayas, so that is why I felt that I should go and see the origin of small rivers or big rivers of the state. There are mainly three river basins in Madhya Pradesh, which include the Ganga, Narmada and Godavari basins. So I have decided to visit the origin of the rivers of these river basins. Last year, I visited the origins of 32 rivers and this year, the Chief Minister decided to run the Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan for three months, so I have decided that it is my resolution to reach the origin of all the rivers in the state. Last time I got water only at five places out of 32, but this year water has been found everywhere till now. It is a matter of happiness," he added.

Meanwhile, reacting to the alleged sexual assault and blackmail case involving multiple female students in Bhopal, Minister Patel assured that the state government is actively monitoring the situation and is committed to strict action.

"The state government is vigilant and we are always ready to take strict action. It is a kind of disease and it has to be completely eradicated," Patel said.

Additionally, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of the case on May 3. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar formed a three-member inquiry committee, which arrived in Bhopal on Saturday to investigate the case, speak with the victims, and ensure their safety.

So far, five victims have come forward to report the incident. Based on their statements, police have filed FIRs and arrested five individuals, including the main accused, Farhan. Several Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have also been formed to probe the matter thoroughly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)