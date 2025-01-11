Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Indore zonal unit on Saturday distroyed 2400 kilograms of seized intoxicants worth over Rs 20 Crore under the 'drug disposal fortnight', stated an official release.

Under the Zero Tolerance Policy of the Government of India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a nationwide Drug Disposal 'Pakhwara' (fortnight) with effect from January 11 to January 25, it added

"During the Pakhwara, Narcotics Control Bureau along with other Central and State Drug Law Enforcement Agencies including Police are destroying the seized drugs. On the day of launching the event on January 11, 10 Zonal Units of Narcotics Control Bureau (Indore, Jammu, Chandigarh, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kochi, Guwahati and Ranchi) destroyed the seized drugs," the release read.

"On Saturday, the Narcotics Control Bureau, Indore Zonal Unit destroyed various seized drugs of around 2400 kgs worth over Rs 20 Crores," it further added.

During a conference, organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' in the national capital on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the Drug Disposal Fortnight, inaugurate the new office complex of the NCB's Bhopal zonal unit and extension of the MANAS-2 helpline to all 36 states and Union Territories.

The conference focussed on the sharing of real-time information from the National Narcotics Helpline 'MANAS' portal with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of States and Union Territories, evaluating the progress of States in combating drug trafficking, and assessing the effectiveness of the Narcotics Coordination Mechanism (NCORD).

It also focused on strengthening and enhancing the functionality of State Forensic Science Laboratories (SFSLs), utilizing the NIDAAN database to bolster efforts against drug trafficking, implementing provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, establishing special NDPS courts for the speedy trial of drug-related cases, and fostering a Whole-of-Government approach to ensure comprehensive collaboration among all agencies to combat drug trafficking and abuse effectively.

During the drug disposal fortnight starting from today (January 11 to January 25), a total of 44,792 kilograms of seized narcotics, whose international market value is Rs 2411 crore, will be disposed of.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is implementing a three-pronged strategy to achieve a drug-free India by 2047. This includes strengthening institutional frameworks, enhancing coordination among narcotics agencies, and launching a massive public awareness campaign. (ANI)

