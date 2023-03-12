Seoni, Mar 12 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and local police have detained two persons for questioning after carrying out searches in Seoni in Madhya Pradesh, during which some objectionable material and electronic devices were allegedly seized, a police official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Hong Kong Flu Outbreak: Doctors in Uttar Pradesh Warn Against Self-Medication in H3N2 Flu.

The searches were carried out on the premises of three persons on Saturday, after which two persons were taken to Jabalpur for interrogation, Seoni Superintendent of Police Ramji Shrivastava said.

Also Read | Will Vladimir Putin Attend G-20 Summit in India in September? Kremlin Working To Clear Russian President's Schedule To Ensure His Participation.

He identified the two persons as Aziz Salfi (40) and Shoeb Khan (27), adding the third person was released by the agency.

Shrivastava said this action was taken in connection with a case registered in Delhi under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"The NIA team seized electronic devices, hard disc and objectionable literature from these premises," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)